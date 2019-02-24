Share:

Rekh kaheerin is one of the smallest village of sub-tehsil Ball Nigwar, wherea 500 people are residing with many difficulties and hardships. There are no educational facilities, hospitals and clean water to drink in the village. People are compelled to move to far off areas for to get water, which is also not safe to drink. As a result, they face health related complications such as diarrhea, kidney diseases and many more water-borne diseases.

Water is the basic need of human beings, but unfortunately the people of the area have been facing an acute shortage of water since the water cycle was impacted. I humbly request the government of Balochistan to come up with workable solutions for Rekh kaheerin’s people. One of the major solution is to provide solar energy to the residents.

HAROON MURAD,

Ball Nigwar, February 2.