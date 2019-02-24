Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Cricket Association North Zone President has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to help the youth of the Islamabad, as despite having court orders to allow playing at National Cricket Ground, F-7, civic body staffers are not allowing the clubs to practice and play matches at the venue. Muhammad Shabbir, who is also the President of National Cricket Club, who had polished a large number of first class and international players, said “It is highly unfortunate that MCI Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz is given free hand to destroy the career and futures of the youth of North Zone. The young boys were denied to enter the National Cricket Ground, as Mayor’s right man Abid Kiyani had allegedly occupied the ground for last three years and despite court orders, he prevented the young boys to play in the ground.

The MCI/CDA staffers deputed at the ground not allowing the boys to enjoy playing cricket and serve the country.”

He further said, “PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had clearly mentioned in recent interviews that cricket grounds will be run by the respective regions.

However, in Islamabad civic body had their own way of dealing with the things.

They are not ready to let Islamabad Regional Cricket Association under the dynamic leadership of Shakil Shaikh ensure top class cricket being played in the best grounds of the country.”

He further said, “For the last three years, I have been running from post to pillar to get justice for four clubs. who were practising and playing cricket at National Ground, while First Class matches were also shifted from this venue just because of the highly pathetic condition of the ground and pitch, which was once one of the very best in capital, my only crime is I allowed PTI to conduct Imran Khan Talent Hunt Programme at National Ground, when PML-N w s in power, Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Naeem-ul-Haq and all the top leadership of PTI had time and again visited ground and they always appreciate the work done by me and IRCA, it is highly unfortunate that now my own party PTI is in government, but I am suffering, I request PM Imran Khan to take notice of the situation and provide justice to the players, if we are not allowed to play cricket, then we will be left with no other option but to stage sit-in in front of Parliament House and also at the residence of PM in Bani Galla, we had pinned great hopes in judiciary, they will provide us justice, PM is a cricketer and he knows only proper maintenance and seasoned grounds man can ensure pitches remain in perfect shape.”

“Islamabad Region is the host of more than 60 percent of cricket being played in Pakistan, number of first class, Grade-II and international matches were played at the grounds of Islamabad and National ground was rated among the second best in federal capital, I also met with Asad Umar, Interior Minister Shahryar Khan, they had promised to help out, but so far nothing on ground being done, where more than 200 cricketers of North Zone should go and practice and play matches, I am thankful to IRCA President Shakil Shaikh and Shalimar Ground management for allowing us to train and play matches at Diamond and Shalimar grounds, but they also had clubs, who are practicing on those grounds, I once again request PM, Chief Justice and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to look into sorry state of affairs of MCI/CDA and provide us justice, Shabbir concluded.”