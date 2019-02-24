Share:

LAHORE - The political weather in Pakistan this year is expected to be as hot as summer because of the situation on the domestic front and international borders.

The reason: Opposition parties are getting closer. The PPP and the PML-N may join hands against the government, forgetting their bitter political past. Sworn enemies for decades, they had also formed a coalition in Punjab after the 2008 elections when Shehbaz Sharif was the chief minister, and they may now unite against the PTI government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, out of parliament after being defeated in the general elections, wants to bring the government down as early as possible. For this purpose, he is trying to bring opposition parties closer and mobilize people. Next month, he will hold another ‘million march’ as a part of his political agenda.

Jamaat-i-Islami, which has soft corner for the PTI government, has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over the hitherto performance of the incumbent setup.

The NAB actions against the corrupt, though fully justified, have caused unrest among the ‘affected’ parties. Leaders of these parties call the accountability process partisan and brand new arrests as victimisation.

Situation on Eastern and Western borders is also very tense. The Modi government is trying to keep political temperature up to be able to show a good performance in the next elections. The border tensions will serve his political interests in times ahead.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, under pressure from the Taliban, is also working against Pakistan. His frustration has gone up after the Taliban’s refusal to hold talks with his government, although they are sharing table with the United States, a country that always treated them as ‘untouchables’.

Completely sidelined because of the US indifference and Taliban’s determination not to shake hands with him, the Afghan president has been quoted as saying that he would soon invite Baloch leaders to Kabul to devise a strategy against Pakistan.

It is in these circumstances that the PTI government has to present the next year’s budget.

Needless to say that in budget the government will have to impose a number of taxes to generate more funds to improve economy.

The new taxes, no matter how justifiable, would provide the opposition parties with an opportunity to mobilize the people against the government. Without realizing how many problems and what state of economy had they left when they completed their respective five- year tenures, the PML-N and PPP are critical of the assistance the PTI government has got from various countries during the past few months. And they will try to create as many problems for the government as possible after the announcement of the new budget.

This means the government will have to tread a tight rope in the months ahead. It will have to devise a careful strategy that keeps the opposition parties in limits. In case the opposition destabilises the government, the economy will be the affected very seriously and the positive impact of the assistance obtained by the government from various countries will come to naught.

To be able to keep people with the PTI – and away from opposition parties - the government should think of some measures to give people relief through the next budget.

This will be a great challenge for the government.

The rulers should also bear in mind that their coalition partners are not very trustworthy. When the government is under pressure for various reasons, they will try to exploit the situation by making new demands every now and then. This is part of politics.

To make everyone believe that accountability is across the board the government should proceed against more of the ruling party people. Such an approach will deprive the opposition parties of a strong allegation against the government.

In addition to all this, averting a war is also in the interest of the country.

The prime minister has already done well by sending a strong message to India about the kind of response it will get in case it dared attack Pakistan. The letter sent to the UN Secretary General about the threat to regional peace at the hands of India was also a timely move.

The government should keep Pakistan’s friendly countries abreast of the situation on the Eastern and Western borders.