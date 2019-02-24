Share:

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited Forward Operating Air Bases of Pakistan Air Force.

While interacting with the combat crew, the Air Chief said "We are peace loving nation but if the war is imposed on us, we would defend the aerial frontiers of our motherland at any cost.

PAF alongside other defence forces are ever ready to take on all kinds of challenges with operational preparedness and immaculate synergy".

He further added "Pakistan Air Force would thwart any misadventure by the enemy and is ready to respond with full force as per the aspirations of the nation".

The Air Chief showed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of bases and also lauded the high morale of the combat crew.