Share:

PESHAWAR : A special team of the Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division during a crackdown in different areas has recovered Rs6.2 million from defaulters under the head of car parking, and retrieved 11 marlas of land, worth Rs9.3 million after removal illegal constructions on Railways’ property.

According to details, an amount of Rs6.8million was unpaid by defaulters under the head of parking and other dues to Pakistan Railways.

Taking action on directives of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Nasir Khalili, a team led by Special Magistrate of the Railways, Wazir and other officials visited Nauthia, Bara Gate Pathak, outside Khyber Teaching Hospital, Kharkhano Market, Hayatabad Phase-III Chowk and other areas to recover the amount from defaulters.

During the action, two managers of the parking lots on Railways lands were arrested for non-payment of dues to Railways, while a rented shop was sealed.

After the action, the team recovered an amount of Rs6.2million from defaulters, and instructed them to deposit remaining dues immediately, otherwise warned to take stern legal action against them.

The team also warned the owners of car parking lots that they will close the entry and exit points of car parking areas if remaining dues were not paid forthwith, and also legal action will be taken against them.

The team also took action against encroachments in front of the houses in the locality of Malikabad Bara Gate Pathak and Nauthia by issuing them notices for removal of illegal constructions and fencing on Railways property.

The residents then started removing their illegal constructions, and so it retrieved 11 marlas of government property worth Rs9.3million. Special Magistrate Wazir thanked the residents for extending cooperation in this regard. The action will be continued against the defaulters under the supervision of Special Magistrate Pakistan Railways and no exemption will be granted in this regard.