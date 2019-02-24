Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan wants peace in the region and prefers dialogue to resolve the disputed issues.

Talking to media in Mardan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented Pakistan's principled stance before the world community against Indian threats.

Fawad Chaudhry said it seems easy to initiate war but it will be quite difficult to stop it.

He said the world community is fully aware that Pakistan is playing pivotal role in maintenance of peace.