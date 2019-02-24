Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that Pakistan wanted investment and trade, not aid from other countries and welcomed Saudi Crown Prince’s remarks about the bright and prosperous future of Pakistan.

The president was addressing a ceremony arranged by Saylani Welfare Trust. He said integrity was the foremost quality of a leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan had the strong resolve to bring change in the country which was linked with the robust financial situation and resources. He also appreciated the charity work carried out by the Trust and said those people undertaking such good deeds, had always been ‘his heroes’.

The philanthropists were the agents for mitigating the sufferings of humanity and the country had a large number of such people, he observed while underlining the religious significance of the welfare work.

The president lamented that atrocities were being committed in Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine by the occupation forces.

Meanwhile, Hamdard University conferred degrees and gold medals upon 1,400 graduating students of its seven facilities in its 23rd convocation. The ceremony was presided over by Chancellor, Hamdard University Sadia Rashid where 190 students were awarded MPhil and 10 PhD degrees while 8 best students received Hakim Mohammed Said gold medals and 34 Hamdard University gold medals on their throughout good performance.

“Knowledge-based economy is the key of progress in today’s world and if we want to bring our nation out of poverty we have to promote education, knowledge and reduce poverty as has been done by China. Now it is my responsibility and the responsibility of all of us and in particular of those students who got degrees in this convocation of Hamdard University,” said President Dr Arif Alvi while addressing the 23rd Convection of Hamdard University as the chief guest.

He said this University was founded by a great man, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said who life’s moto was service to nation and humanity at large. He was Governor of Sindh even then he travelled in economy class, nations are built by such ’Icons’.

“Pakistan is a country that kept 3.5 million Afghan refugees with respect. We welcomed them, though its is not an obligation to them, but was over duty on which we are proud of that and every should proud of that and every should proud of this brotherly gesture – as there is no other country in the world which took such a great burden for decades,” he maintained. The president told the graduating students that they should work hard with honesty and integrity like the founder of their university and that was the message of Allama Iqbal and they should have to complete the Pakistan society as your degrees demanded, Pakistan is a great country and you should make it greater, he concluded.

Chancellor Sadia Rashid while congratulating in her presidential address said that it was my firm belief that those who worked with integrity and honesty of purpose, didn’t fail. She added: “Remember Abdul Sattar Edhi, he started with one solitary van, but how a fleet of Edhi Ambulances cover the whole country. Your own University’s founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, began his clinic with two rented rooms with rented furniture, saw estimated 5 million patients free of charge – by the time he was martyred, so you too don’t need a fortune to make a beginning which leads to success, she asserted.

“You did not reach this particular rung of your life alone, parents, teachers and university’s management played their role in making and guiding you to reach this wonderful stage of your life, so step forward confidently, mine and their prayers with you, may God bless you with all the success,” she concluded.