LAHORE : Former South Africa batsman Rilee Rossouw will cherish for a lifetime his visit to Pakistan for last year’s play-offs and hopes to anchor Quetta Gladiators to the title in the HBL PSL this year. The 29-year-old, who played 36 ODIs and 15 T20Is in a fine career before settling in England, is a regular for Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators team and was part of the Quetta side which featured in the play-offs in Lahore last year.

Rossouw said he wants to play more games in Pakistan. “It was a fantastic trip and the one I would cherish for lifetime,” Rossouw told psl-t20.com. “The people in Pakistan are fanatic about cricket and they love the game. It was great that cricket was being played there and, hopefully, things turn out very well again this year as well and we play some more games in Pakistan.”

Fresh from his stint with Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League where he was top on the most runs chart with 558 in 14 matches with a whopping strike rate of 150, Rossouw hit a match-winning 67 not out against Multan Sultans to give his team a third win in as many games. Rossouw reckons PSL in among the top leagues in the world.

“Around the world, it’s pretty up there. If not the best, definitely the second best. The competition is very high and its good to be part of the HBL PSL,” said Rossouw, who also plays T20 in IPL, England and South Africa.

Rossouw said he is very excited to play more games in Pakistan. “Yeah, like I said, I am very excited to be playing cricket again in Pakistan. Hopefully, the team goes further and gets a silverware and this (first leg) is a process to that so, hopefully, we get over that final hurdle this time around.”

Rossouw hoped the runners-up in 2016 and 2017 PSL will win the elusive title. “If you look at the side through the years, we have the most balanced side this year..,” said Rossouw of the team. “I am not saying that the players before did not do enough, they were capable of lifting the trophy, but this year we have extra chance of winning it. So, we need to just do what we do well and focus on that and hopefully the results will come.”