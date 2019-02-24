Share:

ISLAMABAD - Margalla police on Saturday arrested scores of persons for their involvement in a firing incident at the district courts here, according to the local police. The police also recovered sophisticated weapons from the accused party besides impounding eight vehicles including bearing registration numbers FX-467 Suzuki Mehran, which were carrying weapons. Once the news of clash spread, the supporters from both the sides started reaching district courts, taking the tension to new heights but the police responded immediately and arrested at least 15 persons on the spot. Old enmity between the two parties is stated to be the cause of tension. Those arrested include Muhammad Saqib son of Ajaib Khan resident of Charah, Islamabad; Nasir Mahmood son of Ajaib Khan resident of Chirah, Islamabad; Muhammad Aatif son of Muhammad Saleem resident of Abbottabad; Masood Khan son of Meharban Khan the resident of Chirah; Kashif Hayat son of Mukarram Shah resident of Lehtrar Morr, Shadab Colony; Muhammad Afzal Farooqi son of Khooban the resident of Kohistan; Azam Khan son of Qarasan resident of Matta, Swat; Sajid Mukhtiar son of Mukhtiar Ahmed resident of Malikwal, Mandi Bahauddin; Muhammad Sajjad son of Muhammad Farooq son of a resident of Mansehra; Imran Khan son of Muhammad Rasheed resident of Chirah, Islamabad; Muhammad Naheed son of Muhammad Riasat resident of Chirah, Islamabad; Zafeerul Haq son of Muhammad Khaliq resident of Chirah, Islamabad; Muhammad Khalid son of Dildar Khan resident of Chirah, Islamabad; Muhammad Zaafran son of Muhammad Irfan resident of Chirah, Islamabad and Adnan Tariq son of Tariq Mahmood resident of Nilore, Islamabad. According to the police sources, Muhammad Atif son of Muhammad Saleem resorted to aerial firing. The police also recovered two 12-bore repeater guns and 76 live rounds, three SMGs and 116 rounds, two 30-bore pistols, and two 9-mm pistols. According to the details, two groups arrived at the courts (Katchehry) in connection with the hearing of a murder case when the opponents upon seeing the other party, resorted to aerial firing. An official of Anti-Terrorist Squad responded immediately and called for additional force to control the situation.

Islamabad IGP Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the situation and immediately dispatched police officials at the scene, according to the officials.

The police arrested at least 15 persons and booked them under the 7-ATA and other relevant sections of the law. Later, the police also launched a search operation in the area of the district courts. The police also suspended the officials deployed at the katchehry check post and ordered an inquiry against them for the poor display of responsibilities.

Meanwhile, three women lost their lives when their car fell into a nullah at Parbat Road in sector F-7 in the limits of Kohsar police station here. According to details, the incident took place in the wee hours on Saturday. Rimsha (car driver), a resident of sector F-11, Aisha of DHA phase-II Lahore and Hina a resident of Karachi aged between 24-25 died on the spot while Hamza son of Aamir, a resident of Main Margalla Road F-8/3 and Samra got injured in the incident. The dead bodies were shifted to the local hospital.

The police suspected that the woman driver was under the influence of liquor that why she lost control over the vehicle. But the officials said that nothing can be said until the medical report comes from Lahore.