Share:

KASUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asif Shehzad has said that for the facility of citizens the construction of Police Khidmat Markaz in Pattoki tehsil is underway at a brisk pace.

He said: “After completion of Khidmat Markaz, locals will be able to have Police Character Certificate, Driving License, Vehicle Verification, copy of FIR, and other documents from one place.” He added: “To ensure its early completion, a special committee comprising DSP Pattoki Atif Miraj and SHO Pattoki City Mohsin has been formed which is supervising the project.” He stated: “We need a society where everyone will get justice; where rule of law will be upheld; where the oppressed will have access to justice. Such society can be established through community policing.” He maintained: “Through community policing, we can uproot crime from society. We can maintain peace; and can provide a peaceful environment to citizens.”

MINISTER STRESSES LIVESTOCK SECTOR UPLIFT

Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak has said that the development of livestock sector was necessary for the progress of the farmer and Pakistan.

He stated these views during an address to a four-day Buffalo Fair held under the auspices of Livestock Department here the other day.

On the occasion, Secretary Livestock Ahsan Waheed and Vice Chancellor Dr Talat Naseer Shah were present.

The buffalo of Shehbaz Gujjar from Faisalabad got first position by giving largest quantity of milk; Rana Abdus Sattar’s buffalo got second while the buffalo of Shehzad from Narowal got third position. They were distributed prizes.

POLICE ARREST 24 KITE FLYERS

Police arrested as many as 24 kite flyers and sellers from different areas of the district. A large number of kites and string rolls were also recovered from the possession of kite flyers and sellers. According to police, District Police Officer Dr Asif Shehzad has ordered the police to take action against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers.

In compliance with the orders of the DPO, A-Division police arrested four suspects, B-Division arrested 13 suspects, Khuddian police arrested six suspects, and Chunian City police arrested one suspect.

Police have registered cases against them. DPO Asif Shehzad has appealed to parents to refrain their children from flying kites.