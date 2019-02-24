Share:

KARACHI - The provincial decision making body of the Pakistan People’s Party Saturday decided to launch a phase-wise protest against the ongoing process from National Accountability Bureau to target PPPP leaders in the guise of accountability including the arrest of incumbent Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. “In first phase, the women and youth wings will hold protest demos in different districts of the province over the injustices with the party,” it said.

The meeting was chaired by the PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and attended by General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, members of the national and provincial assembly and other members of the party’s Sindh council. The meeting condemned what it called illegal arrest of Agha Siraj Durrani and illegal confinement of the female family members of the provincial assembly speaker for seven hours. “Strict action should be taken from Chairman NAB against officials involved in harassing the family,” the council said.

The party while condemning targeting of PPPP leaders in guise of accountability demanded for similar treatment to politicians from all provinces. “An organized move is carried out against PPPP leadership in pending enquiries,” they said and hoped that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would not face the court’s injustice that was faced by his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto.

The meeting also condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir and killing of Pakistani prisoner in Indian jail. It also lamented the federal government move to hike prices of fuel, electricity gas in the country.

Talking to media, PPP Sindh chapter chief Nisar Khuhro while condemning biased attitude of NAB asked as to why raids were not carried out on residences of other leaders arrested from other provinces. “This is only aimed at humiliating speaker’s position that is key constitutional post in the province after governor,” he said and asked if NAB is an independent institution then why the prime minister conveys directions to its chief.

“The prime minister is himself facing cases,” he said and added that if there was a threat that speaker could runaway then his name could be placed on ECL but a raid in Islamabad had sent wrong message to the province.