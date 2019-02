Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University’s 128th Convocation held on Saturday in which 38 PhD, 373 MS/MPhil, 393 Master’s, 267 undergraduate degrees and 299 medals were distributed to students.

As many as 75 medals were distributed to undergraduate students, 68 medals to Master’s students and 100 medals were distributed to MPhil/MS students. 1314 degrees and medals were distributed in the convocation.