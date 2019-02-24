Share:

LAHORE - Veteran Ian Bell scored a patient half century and pacemen Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Musa bowled with firepower as title holders Islamabad United had the better of Peshawar Zalmi by 12 runs in HBL PSL in Sharjah on Friday.

A jam-packed holiday crowd had their money’s worth as first AB de Villiers enthralled them with his slogging in Lahore Qalandars’s win before they got the Caribbean flair from Kieron Pollard in the second match.

But Islamabad skipper Sami had the last laugh with a hat-trick -- the fourth in all HBL PSL editions -- to end with figures of 3-22, dismissing Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif and Hasan Ali. Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir and Junaid Khan have also recorded hat-tricks in the past PSL matches.

Zalmi, chasing 159-run target were propelled by a fiery 22-ball 51 by Pollard with five sixes and three boundaries but as the asking rate surged he fell in the 17th over and with it Peshawar’s hopes faded. Musa took 3-25. This is Peshawar’s sixth loss in nine matches against Islamabad in all HBL PSL editions.

Sami said he knew it was important to get Pollard’s wicket. “Yes, we knew that Pollard has the power to hit hard so we knew that if he continued it would be difficult but once we got his wicket our grip was tightened,” said Sami. Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy praised his team’s fight.

“Obviously it’s disappointing to lose,” said Sammy. “But look at the boys they fought till the final over and in the end we were 12 runs short.”

Islamabad ended up on 158-9 in their 20 overs with Bell scoring a patient 46-ball 54 with six boundaries and 18-ball 29 by Cameroon Delport who hit two sixes and a boundary.

Pollard added 55 quickfire runs with Sammy (11) as Peshawar needed 58 in the last five overs. Pollard hit two sixes and a four off spinner Samit Patel and then another two off Shadab Khan to give a real scare to Islamabad. But he holed out to Faheen Ashraf who took 2-32.

It was young 18-year-old debutant Musa who shook Peshawar Zalmi innings with wickets of Kamran Akmal (seven), Dawid Malan (one) and Sammy to prove he has the talent to make his name from the HBL PSL. The win gives Islamabad their second win in four matches.

It was once again the pace which worked well for Peshawar as Sameen Gul recorded his best HBL PSL figures of 3-29 and Hasan (2-29) who rocked Islamabad’s top order after they were sent into bat in a 16,000 packed Sharjah stadium. Sameen removed Luke Ronchi (21 off 15 balls with two sixes and a boundary) and Sahibzada Farhan (15) in his first spell. Once Hussain Talat was removed for a duck, Bell and Deloprt steadied the innings through their fourth wicket stand of 56. Hasan broke the stand with the wicket of Delport.

Asif Ali looked dangerous as he hit two sixes in his five-ball 13 but played one shot too many before falling to Sameen in the 16th over. Islamabad managed 44 in the last five overs but lost five wickets in the process. Bell was finally run out in the penultimate over but his steady innings that gave Islamabad something to fight on.

Scorecard

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

L Ronchi c Dawson b Sameen 21

Sahibzada Farhan c Dawson b Sameen 15

IR Bell run out 54

Hussain Talat c Kamran b Pollard 0

C Delport b Hasan 29

Asif Ali c Wahab b Sameen 13

Faheem Ashraf c Umar Amin b Umaid 2

Shadab Khan b Wahab 6

S Patel b Hasan 5

M Sami not out 2

M Musa not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb7, nb1, w3) 11

TOTAL: (9 wkts; 20 overs) 158

FOW: 1-32, 2-47, 3-49, 4-105, 5-120, 6-131, 7-143, 8-148, 9-157

BOWLING: Hasan Ali 4-0-29-2, Sameen Gul 4-0-29-3, Umaid Asif 4-0-37-1, Wahab Riaz 4-0-31-1, K Pollard 3-0-20-1, L Dawson 1-0-5-0

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Kamran Akmal c sub b Musa 7

Imam-ul-Haq c Sami b Faheem 18

D Malan c Patel b Musa 1

Umar Amin c Faheem b Patel 14

L Dawson c Talat b Shadab 21

K Pollard c sub b Faheem 51

D Sammy c sub b Musa 11

Wahab Riaz c Farhan b Sami 20

Hasan Ali c Farhan b Sami 2

Umaid Asif c Faheem b Sami 0

Sameen Gul not out 0

EXTRAS: (w1) 1

TOTAL: (all out; 19.4 overs) 146

FOW: 1-18, 2-26, 3-26, 4-58, 5-65, 6-120, 7-134, 8-146, 9-146, 10-146

BOWLING: S Patel 4-0-38-1, M Sami 3.4-0-22-3, M Musa 4-0-25-3, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-32-2, Shadab Khan 4-0-29-1

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: M Sami

UMPIRES: M Gough, R Illingworth

TV UMPIRE: Asif Yaqoob

Match Referee: M Anees