ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed a special 18-member house committee having mandate to reach out and engage aggrieved segments of the society including Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, Baloch nationalists and people of Gilgit-Baltistan in order to address their grievances.

The special committee of the Senate that represents all major parliamentary parties both from treasury and opposition benches is headed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Senator Barrister Ali Saif as its convenor. The committee has been mandated to examine purported grievances amongst some sections of society against the federation and reach out and engage with them to address their issues in order to create national cohesion.

The lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), National Party (NP), Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), the erstwhile Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and independent lawmakers from Balochistan are members of the committee.

The house in its last session that prorogued on 1st February 2019 had authorised chairman Senate to form a special committee to hear to the aggrieved voices like the PTM and make recommendations to the federal government to address their genuine issues.

The house in 24th January, 2019 sitting had quickly responded to a point of public importance raised by Senator Barrister Saif and proposed to constitute the committee. Senator Barrister Saif had made reference to voices from different regions and people, especially those from erstwhile Fata, GB and Balochistan and had suggested that the matter required national reconciliation efforts led by the Parliament.

“There is uproar from people of some areas of the country,” Senator Saif had said, adding that the PTM and the people of Fata, GB and Balochistan had some reservations with the government and the federation. “We on daily basis discuss these issues but there is no solution to these.”

He had said that Senate being the House of Federation was an oversight body on the issues of the federation and suggested that the Senate should play a proactive role to address these matters. He had proposed a committee comprising all parties to interact with all stakeholders to hear their grievances and to look into their problems from its own view point. “At least, the house should give its recommendations to the federal government on these issues,” he said, adding that otherwise a negative propaganda was underway against the security forces and this had a bad impact on those areas where security-related operations were being carried out.

Former Chairman Senate and PPP legislator Mian Raza Rabbani had also endorsed Senator Saif and said that Committee of the Whole could also be summoned on these issues where the stakeholders could be invited to make their point of view, then recommendations should be finalised for the federal government, he had said.

On this, the Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz on his behalf and on behalf of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq moved the resolution in the Senate under Rule 204 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 which not only authorised the chairman Senate to constitute the Special Committee but also to appoint its convener.

Barrister Saif could not be reached to know that what will be the terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee as his staff member informed that he was out of the country.