LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has pledged to stand by the army in defence of the country against any aggression from India after the Pulwama incident wherein Pakistan has unequivocally denied any role.

PML-N President and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has denounced the Indian war rhetoric and said the entire nation is united to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure against Pakistan.

The Indian leadership should avoid doing politics on war with Pakistan as war means bleak future for the poor people of South Asia, Shehbaz stated here yesterday. He advised the Indian leadership to shun the practice of bullying and fomenting hostility towards Pakistan whenever elections are around the corner in India.

Pakistan is against terrorism and the sacrifices rendered by the army, law enforcement agencies and people of Pakistan amply speak of this fact, he said. In defence of the country every Pakistani is a part of the armed forces, he said.

Every leader and worker of the PML-N stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army to give a befitting response to Indian aggression against Pakistan, Shehbaz said while condemning the killing of Kashmiris in the Held Valley and that of Pakistanis by torture in Indian custody. India must stop this unlawful and brutal killing of Kashmiris and ensure protection to their life, he demanded.

Shehbaz also called upon the international community to play its part to help resolve the Kashmir dispute. The sooner this issue is resolved the sooner bloodshed at the hands of Indian forces in Held Kashmir will come to an end, he said.

The reaction from Kashmiris is natural after the Indian forces have unleashed barbarism at a high stage in Occupied Kashmir, he said, adding that bombs, bullets and torture on innocent people by India cannot bring peace and solve problems in the region.

In another development, PML-N President Muhammad Shehbhaz Sharif visited the Camp Jail and met PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hanif Abbasi. He also met accused in the Ashiana Housing scam and former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema. Shehbaz spent over two hours at the jail meeting the party men and former bureaucrats and reportedly discussed the political situation and NAB references with them.

The PML-N president, after being granted bail by the Lahore High Court in the NAB references namely Ashiana Housing project and Ramzan Sugar Mills construction of sullage carrier (drain to carry the affluent), is more confidently playing the role as PML-N president and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. The federal cabinet in the last meeting had approved his name to be placed on the Exit Control List and the party is going to challenge the move in the court of law next week.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was accidently hit by a TV camera on her head as she was on the way to see her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jinnah Hospital here yesterday.

Maryam got a bruise on her head as the cameraman failed to keep his balance after a push he received from security men and PML-N workers behind him. Maryam put her hand on the head showing sign of pain. However, she did not react to the camera man and quietly made her way to the VIP room of her father where she spent about three hours with the former prime minster and they had lunch together.

Besides personal security of Maryam and the police deputed at the hospital, a number of PML-N workers always show their presence whenever Maryam comes to see her father at Jinnah. The situation becomes messy with pushes and pulls from different sides, with the media men caught up in the middle, when Maryam appears from her vehicle and takes to her father’s room. The last day incident was a reflection of the same scenario albeit a level higher than the past.