Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman criticised former President Pervez Musharraf over his statements regarding Pakistan’s ties with Israel – a state Pakistan has refused to recognise since its inception.

Senator Rehman said, “The entire country is shocked over Pervez Musharraf’s pro-Israel statements in his press conference. Israel cannot tolerate Palestinian Muslims, how would it ever tolerate a nuclear power like Pakistan?”

She pointed out that the recent pro-Israel statement from Pervez Musharraf was not a first. The former Senate Opposition Leader added, “In 2005, it seemed like Pervez Musharraf’s regime tried to break the ice with Israel without any consultation, in what would have been a stark departure from Pakistan’s justified stand to support the Palestinian people.

“Such statements give credence to the controversy over Israeli journalist’s tweet that an Israeli jet had flown from Tel Aviv to Islamabad in October. The government must immediately respond and clarify Pakistan’s stance,” she demanded.

The former President jumped into a war of words that has escalated since the deadly attack in Pulwama, Indian occupied Kashmir that took the lives of 44 Indian paramilitary troopers. Musharraf warned India over the response it should expect from Pakistan if it were to launch an attack. On this, Rehman said, “What we need right now are suggestions to reinstate peace in the region. Anyone with a platform on both sides should refrain from casually advocating dropping bombs. What is the purpose of a press conference regarding Israel given the current situation? We should avoid statements that may irk our regional allies”.