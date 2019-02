Share:

LAHORE - A book titled ‘Civilization and Civil Liberties’ by Dr Khadim Hussain Soomro was launched at the Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture on Saturday.

Naeem Tahir, Qazi Javed, Dr Ifthikhar Bukhari, Dr Abdul Salam Arif, Dr Sugrah Sadaf and Khaqan Khan Haider Ghazi were present. Syed Afzal Haider said: “The book represented the comparative analysis of civilisation and civil liberties and gave solutions to contemporary world’s problems through mysticism.