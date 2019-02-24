Share:

RAWALPINDI - Private educational institutions, students and their parents have protested against the formation of examination centers five kilometers away from homes of students for matric exams in district Rawalpindi. Private Schools also protested over the formation of separate examination centers for their students. Heads of private schools including Prof Akbar Hashmi, and Ibrar Ahmad Khan said that girl students have been mostly affected from this decision of setting up examination centers at the distance of 5 kilometers or more from their homes.

They said that time will be wasted of girl students due to location of examination centers.

They have demanded that all examination centers that have been set up away from student’s homes should be changed and examination board should provide facilities to the students instead of making new experiments every year.