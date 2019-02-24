Share:

KANDHKOT : Hundreds of students of various schools and colleges along with civil society activists Saturday registered their protest for library.

According to details, a large number of students of both public and private schools and colleges took out a rally from city point to National Bank Kashmore where they raised voice for library.

Addressing on the occasion, protesters Abdul Rahman, Jaleel Ahmed, Aslam Ali, Raheel and others told that library played a vital role in creating awareness among the people especially in youth and minor students.

“Libraries are great source of information and knowledge in various fields of science, history, culture, religion, technology and also communication. Due to non-availability of library in Kashmore the students who are preparing for competitive exams such as CSS and PCS and Medical and Engineering tests are compelled to move to bigger cities such as Sukkur, Larkana Hyderabad and Karachi for getting suitable environment and sufficient knowledge resources,” they added.