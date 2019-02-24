Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Counter Terrorism Department foiled a terrorist attempt to blow up a gas pipeline in Bahawalpur and arrested two terrorists of defunct terror organisation BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army).

According to details the CTD personnel received a tip-off on Friday that BRA terrorists are planning attacks on sensitive installations/main gas pipeline in Bahawalpur. The CTD dispatched teams to the Police Station Saddar Bahawalpur’s jurisdiction where they conducted intelligence based operation and arrested two terrorists named Dost Muhammad and Atta Ullah and recovered two kg explosive material, detonators, time devices and five hand grenades from their possession.

The arrested terrorists disclosed during the preliminary interrogation that they were given funds by the BRA commander Baghi who is living in Afghanistan.

The accused have been shifted to an unknown location by the CTD personnel for further investigation.

Police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar confirmed Saturday the two men belonged to the Balochistan Liberation Army. She said they confessed to successfully conducting similar sabotage of gas pipelines in the adjacent district of Rahim Yar Khan.

There was no immediate statement from the BLA and the men were not immediately available for comment. INP adds: At least three security personnel were injured in a remote-controlled bomb explosion in Bannu city on Saturday.

The incident was occurred in Mir Ali area of the city where terrorists targeted vehicle of security officials who were on routine patrolling mission near Golden Aero School.

The wounded personnel were identified as Rafiq, Imran and Ataur Rehman who were shifted to hospital.

Security forces cordoned off and commenced search operation in the area.