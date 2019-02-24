Share:

HANOI - Two former Vietnamese ministers of information and communications on Saturday were prosecuted and detained for the same charge of violating regulations on managing and using public investment capital, causing serious consequences, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The duo, Nguyen Bac Son and Truong Minh Tuan, have been found to have involved in a deal between state-owned telecommunications service provider MobiFone and private television company AVG. Earlier, the Inspection Commission under the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee concluded that the Party Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications has committed serious violations in the case of MobiFone buying 95 percent of shares

in AVG.