OKARA - Two women were abducted by a dozen men here on Saturday. Rana Ali Zeeshan, his aunt Hamida Bibi, stepmother Zubeda Bibi of Haji Azeem Super Market Okara were going to village 40/D. On the way they were rounded by Shaib, Awais, Fayyaz and their nine accomplices who forcibly abducted Hamida Bibi and Zubeda Bibi at gunpoint. A case was registered at Depalpur Saddr police station.

MINOR GIRLS BURNT

Two minor girls received severe electric shocks after they pulled a kite string stuck in the roof of their house here on Saturday.

In village 5/4L, seven years old Saadia and her four years old cousin Allah Rakhi were playing on the roof of the house when they saw the string of a kite hanging from the wall. They both caught the string and tried to pull it. The other side of the string lay on live electricity lines in the street. Both girls received heavy shock and their limbs burnt. They were rushed to hospital where they were being treated.

137 CANAL WATER THIEVES ARRESTED

As many as 137 canal water thieves were nabbed on the report of Canal Department. On a tip-off, Canal Department Sub Divisional Officer Yasir Saleem raided village 6/1L and traced 69 breaches in the canal watercourse. He arrested 69 water thieves including Gulzar, Barish, Abdur Rashid and Ramazan. In the raid at village 4/1L, 68 water thieves including Niaz, Ghafoor, Irshad, Munawar and Ashfaq were arrested. After registration of cases, the police started investigation.