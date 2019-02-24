Share:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump, while voicing alarm at a “very dangerous” standoff between India and Pakistan, indicated that the US and others are trying to defuse tensions between South Asia’s two nuclear-armed states. “Right now between Pakistan and India, there is a very, very bad situation. A very dangerous situation,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We would like to see it [hostilities] stop. A lot of people were just killed.

We want to see it just stop. We are very much involved in that [process],” he added.

“We’re talking and a lot of people are talking [...] but it is a very, very delicate balance going on. Right now, there is a lot of problems between India and Pakistan because of what just happened,” Trump said.

Trump assured India that the US understood its feelings. “India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people in the attack. I can understand that too,” he said, adding his administration was talking to “authorities in both countries”.

He, however, did not specify what measures the US and other nations had so far taken to avoid further escalation between the neighbouring countries.

Trump, after his meeting with a visiting Chinese trade delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He, told reporters on Friday that ‘in Kashmir, it’s very dangerous’.

Trump said his administration has developed a much better relationship with Pakistan, even after he stopped $1.3 billion in financial aid to Islamabad. He said, “I stopped Pakistan, the $1.3 billion that we were paying them. In the meantime, we may set up some meetings with Pakistan.”

“Pakistan was taking very strong advantage of the United States under other presidents and we were paying Pakistan 1.3 billion a year. I ended that payment to Pakistan because they weren’t helping us in a way that they should have.”

“And honestly, we’ve developed a much better relationship with Pakistan over the last short period of time than we had.”