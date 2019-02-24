Share:

Caracus : Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced the day before that the country’s authorities had decided to temporarily close three bridges connecting Colombia and Venezuela ahead of humanitarian aid deliveries to Venezuela.

The Venezuelan army is building up troops on the border with Colombia following instructions given by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

This image taken from video, shows a fuel tanker, cargo trailers and makeshift fencing, blocking the Tienditas International Bridge in an attempt to stop humanitarian aid entering from Colombia, as seen from the outskirts of Cucuta, on Colombia’s border with Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Immigration authorities say the Venezuelan National Guard built the roadblock a day earlier.The opposition, led by Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela’s interim president, expects humanitarian aid to begin arriving in the country on Saturday. The US relief aid has been so far collected at logistics hubs in Brazil’s Roraima, Colombia’s Cucuta and on the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro previously said that Venezuela would close the border with Brazil and was considering closing the border with Colombia. He has warned that the US and its allies were using “the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid” to try to “destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country”.

Caracas would not allow such aid into the country, Maduro said, adding that the country was coping with its difficulties and that US “concerns” over Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis had been “fabricated by Washington over the last four years to justify intervening in our country”.