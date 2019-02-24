Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says vibrant bar associations have a key role in ensuring rule of law.

In a felicitation message to newly elected members of High Court Bar Associations across the country, he said bars also play an important part in strengthening the institutions and promotion of democratic values.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism that the new leadership will play its due role for further strengthening the justice system.

He also hoped that the new leadership will work side by side with government to extend its reforms agenda.