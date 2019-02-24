Share:

BADIN - Hundreds of people hailing from different towns and cities staged a massive protest sit-in at Talhar Town near Badin on Saturday against acute shortage of irrigation and potable water in the district.

The protest was led by Mir Lakhi Jamali, Azizullah Dero, Khalil Bhurgari, Khalifo Tariq Memon, Dilbar Khuwaja, Mir Shahid Talpur, Khuda Dino Shah, Mir Aziz Jamali, Amir Azad Panhwar, Noor Mohammad Talpur and other representatives of different political, religious and social parties. The protest rally was taken out from Bawani Sugar Mills and reached main Hyderabad-Badin Road where it was turned in massive sit-in and blocked the main Badin-Hyderabad Road for several hours. The protesters raised slogans against the acute water shortage in and around the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said that federal and provincial governments remained least concerned about the plight of the Badin district, adding that basic facilities were being denied to people of district. They said that they had already raised their voice several times, but to no avail. They demanded that the problem should be resolved at the earliest as they can cultivate their crops. The protesters alleged that people living in the entire district were crying for potable water but the government did not pay any attention to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, a large number of growers and citizens led by Haji Hanif Khaskheli, Sardar Aashiq Gopang, Mohammad Juman Panhwar, Mohammad Ali Chandio, Gul Mohammad Mandhro and others staged protest against shortage water in-front of Badin Press Club for several hours.

Representatives of growers said that the government functionaries had failed to provide them with canal water for the past many months, resultantly their crops had been perished.

They said water was being theft by influential from canals. The protesters said people of Badin were facing poverty, unemployment and starvation of such shortage of water. They demanded strict legal action against those involved in water theft and installation of illegal obstructions and hurdles.

The protesters also announced protest demonstration and sit-in on Sunday (today) in Tando Bago.