Share:

ISLAMABAD : The weekly inflation for the week ended on February 21, for the combined income group, posted an increase of 0.34 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 244.97 points against 244.14 points registered in the previous week, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

For the lowest income group the indicator also increased 0.34 percent from 224.15 points in last week to 224.92 points.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 10.44 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 7.07 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month increased by 0.34 percent, 0.36 percent, 0.34percent and 0.32 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 6 items registered decrease, while that of 16 items increased with the remaining 31 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included LPG Cylinder, onions, red chilly, wheat, mash pulse and sugar.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chicken washing soap, potatoes, bananas, gur, rice (irri-6), cooked daal, bread, gram pulse, garlic, masoor pulse, vegetable ghee (loose), eggs, wheat flour, moong pulse.

The commodities prices of which remained unchanged during the week under review included rice (basmati), beef, mutton, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered) mustard oil, vegetable ghee (loose), tea (packet), cooked beef, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.