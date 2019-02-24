Share:

Paris : Large-scale demonstrations against the government’s decision to raise fuel prices and increase fuel taxes started in France in November. Even though the French authorities later discarded their plans, the yellow vests protesters, dissatisfied with the government’s social policies, turned into a nation-wide movement.

The yellow vests take to streets of Paris and other major French cities on 23 February protesting for the fifteenth straight weekend.

According to the French Interior Ministry, a total of 41,500 people participated in marches throughout the country last Saturday, a clear drop from the peak of 282,000 at the beginning of the movement. The organisers of the protests, though, have reportedly said that the number was higher.