LAHOR - As many as 11000 party office bearers on Sunday pledged loyalty to the PTI at an impressive public rally held at Minar-e-Pakistan ground. The event marked the culmination of party’s reorganisation drive in six districts of central Punjab. These officer bearers have been taken from districts, tehsils, municipal committees and neighborhood and village councils.

PTI’s Chief organizer Saifullah Niazi administered oath to the newly nominated party men in the presence of senior party leaders. PTI’s Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, PM’s Special Assistant on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, General Secretary Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Provincial ministers, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, MNAs and MPAs were prominent on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz Ch claimed that PTI was the only organised political party in Pakistan. “PTI has opened a new chapter in country’s political history by administering oath to largest number of office bearers”, he said, adding that oath taking ceremony was reinforcement of loyalty to the party.

“We all are standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan. We will foil all conspiracies against him. We will also make party strong in whole of Pakistan. We will also arrange such great ceremonies across Pakistan”, Ejaz Ch said. The PTI leader also took the opportunity to criticise the Opposition parties who according to him were living in the fear of accountability.

He also accused them of trying to create chaos in the country. “Opposition has nothing to do with price-hike or other issues. It is rather more worried about its personal interests”, he stated.

Ejaz Ch warned that those committing corruption could not escape punishment. Nobody is above the law, he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan always speaks the truth and stands for righteousness. There will be no compromise on rule of law and the Constitution”, he said. Participants also offerred prayer for late party leader Naeem Ul Haq who died last week after protracted illness. PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi said that opponents were well-aware of the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not afraid of any protest movement and standing firm against all odds. “Imran Khan will not hesitate to take even extreme step to purge the country of the menace of corruption because transparent accountability is inevitable to pull the country out of crisis and put it on the path to progress and prosperity”, he said, adding, that entire world stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan for his struggle against corruption.

He termed Government’s decision to introduce new election laws a historic step.

He believed that it will help strengthen Parliament and democracy.