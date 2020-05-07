Share:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck West Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran on Sunday, emergency authorities said.

The quake that hit at 9:24 a.m. local time (0622GMT) had a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) and the epicenter was Qotur district, according to the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC).

So far, there are no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremors. The West Azerbaijan Province borders Turkey and Iraq.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, where earthquakes occur often and are destructive.