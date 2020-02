Share:

Three suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the western Herat province, provincial governor Abdul Qayum Rahimi said Sunday. The infected persons, according to the official, returned from Qom city of Iran recently and samples of their bloods have been sent to Kabul for diagnosis. All the three are now under quarantine, the official further said.