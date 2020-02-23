Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from Islamabad International Airport through an Abu Dhabi bound flight. According to the ANF spokesman, the accused person concealed several packets of heroin in his bag and during checking at the Islamabad airport, the authorities caught him red-handed trying to smuggle it via Abu Dhabi bound flight. “The seized drug weighed around 16 kilograms and worth up to millions in the international market,” he said.

He further added that the accused is shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe into the matter.