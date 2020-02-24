Share:

TIMERGARA - Opinions of Awami National Party (ANP) workers in Lower Dir were split over reconciliation by ANP Lower Dir president and member provincial assem­bly (MPA) Haji Bahader Khan with MPA Fazal Hakim after a scuffle emerged between the two during the assembly session.

To decide future course of action in this connection and reorganize the party in the district, a meeting was held at the residence of ANP Lower Dir senior vice president Malik Sajjad Yousafzai at Malik Abad Balambat here on Sunday.

ANP central vice president Hussain Shah Yousafzai, Lower Dir president and MPA Haji Bahadar Khan, senior vice president Malik Sajjad Yousafzai, general secretary Malik Muhammad Zeb Khan, secretary in­formation Ihsan Tajak, Mian Hazrat Hussain, Imran Takur, Tariq Aziz and a large number of party work­ers and office bearers were present on the occasion.

ANP workers expressed resentment over MPA Haji Bahadar Khan’s reconciliation with MPA Fazal Hakim after a clash occurred between the two during as­sembly session and announced to take revenge from MPA Fazal Hakim for insulting their leader.

They also criticised MPA Malik Liaquat Ali Khan for misbehaving the senior politician and elder of the area Haji Bahadar Khan.

While others were of the opinion that once their leader had pardoned Fazal Hakim for misbehaving him in the assembly, the matter should be ignored for now. They appreciated Haji Bahadar Khan for showing greatness by pardoning his opponent prov­ing he was the real follower of Bacha Khan’s ideolo­gy of non-violence.

Exploring details of the assembly incident Haji Ba­hadar Khan made it clear that he just tried to give cover to a woman MPA during mayhem in the assem­bly and just pushed Fazal Hakim to give respect to the woman lawmaker.