ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan government has decided to set up its Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to add greenery and preserve pro­vincial horticulture.

The move was aimed at trans­forming Balochistan into a top travel destination which would eventually help improve its image and ensure clean and green envi­ronment.

“A bill will be tabled in the pro­vincial assembly shortly to set up the first-ever ‘beautification authority’ of Balochistan, Ba­lochistan Minister for Environ­ments, Mitha Khan Kakar told me­dia.

“It is the first government in Ba­lochistan that has decided to form the PHA which is imperative for promoting the province as one of top tourist destination of the country,” he added.

Mitha Khan said public parks would be constructed on the mod­ern lines in a bid to provide a rec­reational opportunity to its resi­dents.

He said the cities would be up­graded on the pattern of Islama­bad and Lahore as the province had enough potential to attract lo­cal and foreign tourists.

The authority, he said would be responsible to maintain and opti­mize the use of greenbelts, public parks, playgrounds and green are­as throughout the province