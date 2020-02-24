Share:

Top three title contenders Bayern Munich , RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund beat their opponents in week 23 to stay in the race for the Bundesliga title.

The leader Bayern Munich edged out Paderborn 3-2 at home as a Robert Lewandowski goal late in the 88th minute saved his team to stay at top of the league.

The runner-up Leipzig also stunned Schalke 04 5-0 while the third-placed Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Bremen 2-0.

The 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland scored his 12th goal in eight games in the German club as Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Bremen to remain in the Bundesliga title race.

Following these results, Bayern Munich kept their lead with 49 points, followed by RB Leipzig with 48 points and Borussia Dortmund with 45 points.