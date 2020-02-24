Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Unknown armed persons belonging to a land mafia attacked some cameramen and journalists here on Sunday when they trying to make the video of the shops built by bypassing rules at the Auqaf department’s land near Jamia Masjid.

As per reports, some cameramen were making the video as well as taking pictures of the illegally constructed shops when unknown persons attacked them, resulting in minor injuries to the camera men and their fellow journalists. Hundreds of citizens gathered following the incident as a result of which, assailants got panicked and fled away from the spot.

Danish, a journalist, told this scribe that some investors had constructed shops illegally on the land of Auqaf department in connivance with the officers of the department.

He further said that on his application, district in-charge of Auqaf department Haq Nawaz had conducted an inquiry that recommended thorough probe into the growth of illegal structures on the government land without approval of their map by the concerned department. He further said that he had also submitted the application to assistant commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanio who had summoned builder of the shops with relevant official record and also the in-charge Auqaf department Mirpurkhas Haq Nawaz. “Despite this, the land mafia is placing their furniture’s and goods in the shops to strengthen their possession while when journalists and camera men tried to take footage and pictures unknown land mafia persons attacked them and injured them.