Senator Faisal Javed on Monday said that the credit for holding all the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Pakistan goes to Prime minister Imran Khan as the total number of tourists showed a double-digit surge in the last 18 months.

Senator Faisal said PM Imran Khan fulfilled his promise to the nation to revive cricket in the country after 10 years.

He said that the PSL matches are being held in Pakistan, which is also boosting the tourism industry and building the confidence of other countries in Pakistan.

Senator Faisal Javed said cricket lovers are enjoying the PSL matches and expressed hope that it would pave way for complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

“It is very important for the Pakistani nation that all these matches are being played in the country,” he added.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistani nation, Army and all security forces for making the environment secure and friendly for players, adding that they are making PSL a successful event in country.

“It was such a fantastic atmosphere and there was such a buzz because cricket returned home under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan,” he continued.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) attracted some of the world’s best cricketers and built their confidence in Pakistan again, which is a positive sign, said the senator.

Replying to a query about his favorite PSL team, Senator Faisal Javed wished good luck to Quetta Gladiators, adding that may the best team will win.