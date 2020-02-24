Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Albario Engineering, DPS and Jazz won their inaugural match of the Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament played here at Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Jubilee Town Cricket Ground. Tournament organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt, son of professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt, said: “My father served many years in the sports and in his name, we organise this tournament every year to pay him tribute.” In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Descon defeated Netsol by 3 wickets. Netsol scored 153-8 which Descon chased losing 7 wickets. Ramiz Younis was named man of the match. In the second match at the same venue, Jazz defeated ICI by 5 wickets. ICI scored 171-6 which Jazz achieved for the loss of 5 wickets with Ijaz Baloch emerging as man of the match. In the first match at Jubilee Town Cricket Ground, DPS defeated Ibex by 42 runs. DPS scored 184-4 while in reply, Ibex could score 142. Faiz Muhammad was player of the match. In the second match, Albario Engineering defeated Cymatics Technology by 7 wickets. Cymatics Technology scored 124 while Albario chased it losing 3 wickets. Mubeenur Rehman was man of the match.