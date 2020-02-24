Share:

LAHORE - The 8th annual Lahore Literary Festival at the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra concluded here with all of its excitement.

More than 100 local and foreign intellectuals participated in 63 sessions held on the topics of Art, Culture, Literature, Politics, Social and and other topics while more than 25 seats were held on the last day of the festival.

The third and final day of the Lahore Literary Festival featured various book launching ceremonies like ‘The Anarchy, Post-Mughal politics,’ ‘Islamic Empires.’

In the session titled “How to Make Students Read More” Amna Khalid, Meher Jabeen Agha, Meher Zaidi Rehman and Nadia Parveen expressed their views.

“Spotlighting News writing,” “Art in public space,” “Digital Trumps media” and other events were the part of the third day activities.

‘Jashan-e-Bhahran’ starts

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday kicked off its famous festival titled ‘Jashan-e-Bhahran’ here at Jillani Park.

People from various walks of life were gathered there and took intrest in the ‘Dog Show’ which was held under the cap of PHA spring festival. The ‘Dog Show’ was the first show of this festival where more than 200 pet dogs were brought by general public.

It is pertinent to mention here that not only the people from abroad, but specially the Sikh community was also participated and got registered their dogs for the show. Good numbers of families including women, children and youth were also participated in the event.

During the ongoing spring festival, the PHA would be hosting more than 15 colorful events including flower exhibition, panting competition, sufi nights, mushaira, fireworks and rose-show etc.

UVAS Alumni elects new office-bearers

The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged its 11th annual reunion and elected new office-bearers for two years.

Former principal of the College of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri presided over the reunion function while Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the guest of honor.

Former UVAS vice chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi and a large number of alumni across Pakistan and foreign countries participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri lauded the rapid progress of the UVAS achieved due to its quality education, research and community services under its dynamic leadership.

He also lauded the role of its former vice chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha especially in the upgradation of College of Veterinary Science (CVS) to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore.

He said that UVAS students’ performances were always outstanding in curricular and extracurricular activities and it was the hub of great scientists.

Prof Talat Pasha said that he felt proud to see the UVAS again being ranked among the top 10 universities of Pakistan. He hoped that the university would continue its pace of progress.

Prof Pasha along with Prof Nasim Ahmad distributed prizes and gifts among the winners of contests while Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri presented a souvenir to Prof Pasha.