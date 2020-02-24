Share:

Islamabad - The recent increase of 20 percent in pensions to the beneficiaries of Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) has further widened the loss of institution to Rs18 billion annually.

During last year the total difference between income and payments of the EOBI was around Rs 9 billion which has been further widened to around Rs18 billion after the recent increase, official source told The Nation here Sunday.

The Board of Trustee of Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) has last week approved the decision of the PTI government for 20 percent increase for the pensioners of the institution, the source said.

The total number of the beneficiaries of the EOBI is more than 450,000 and the total income of the institution during last year was Rs20.70 billion.

The EOBI was paying Rs65oo per month to the beneficiaries and its total payment was Rs29.25 billion and was incurring a loss of around Rs9 billion, the source said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has increased the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) pension by 20 percent from Rs 6,500 to Rs8,500.

The new increase will further widened the gap between income and expenditures of the Institution and will add another Rs9 billion to the losses, the source said.

Since coming to office the PTI government had increased the pensions for EOBI’s beneficiaries by 62% from Rs5,250 to Rs8,500.

First it had increased the pension by Rs1250 from Rs5250 per month to Rs 6500 per month.

And now again it has increased the pension by another Rs 2000 per month from Rs 6500 per month to Rs 8500 per month. The increase will be effective from September 1, 2018.

However the source said that the EOBI is devolved subject after the 18 amendment and the federal government has no authority to make decrease or increase in the pensions of the beneficiaries, the source said.

Although EOBI is currently working under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development but legally the Central government has to provide legal cover to the decision of keeping a devolved subject with the Federal government, the source said.

Legally the government should have sought the approval of the Board of Trustee first and then announce the increase, the source said. However, the government had first announced the increase in the pensions and then sought the Board of Trustee approval for the decision, the source said.

The source said that to cover the additional cost Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) is likely to move to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet and will seek the government help to cover the additional burden emerged due to increase in the pensions.

However the source said that it is not yet clear that how the federal government will support a devolved institution.