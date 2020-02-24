Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that bringing a green revolution in Pakistan is a flagship program of PTI government. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan Program last year, which was being successfully moved forward by the government.

He was addressing a ceremony held under Plantation Campaign of 2020 for the restoration of forests in Kundian an area of Mianwali.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar addressed the ceremony in Saraiki language.He said that 50 crore saplings would be planted at a cost of Rs26 billion in the next four years. Clean & Green Pakistan was our destination. He further said that clean and green atmosphere had a great significance not only for the present but for the future generation as well.

Buzdar said that the target of planting ten crore saplings has been set in Punjab during the current year. He said that forests of Kundian were stretched over an area of 20 thousand acres. He stated that forests already existed over 5.5 thousand acres of land and 40 lakh sapling would be planted on 5.5 thousand acres of land in the next four years. He said that restoration of Kundian forests would improve the process of climate change besides generating job opportunities and protecting wildlife. He said that the Punjab government had started Municipal Services Program at a cost of Rs24 billion and under this programme elected representatives had started providing different services in their respective areas. He asked the people to actively participate in Clean & Green Pakistan project, adding that Pakistan and Punjab would be made clean and green under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He told that Mianwali was very close to my heart and its problems were being solved on a priority basis.

Chief Minister planted the sapling of Palkan. 1200 students of the schools also planted saplings during the ceremony.

Provincial Minister for Forests Sibtain Khan while addressing the ceremony said that forests department had so far been planted 26 lac saplings in the province and today 3.5 lac saplings were being planted. He explained that the area of forest would be increased by promoting plantation. 1.5 lac people would get jobs in the recent year whereas job opportunities for five lac people would be generated in the next four years.

CM said that five times increase had been made in the fine for wood theft. He said that forest department nurseries had five crore and 19 lac saplings which would be provided at reasonable rates.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed mega personalities socked with corruption. The virus of corruption of previous regimes had weakened the roots of Pakistan. Opposition parties had no other agenda rather than saving their corruption.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Usman Buzdar said that people of Pakistan had given five years mandate to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and PTI government would come up to their expectation and would complete its tenure. He said that the desires of opposition would remain desires in future as well.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was a ray of hope for 22 crore people of Pakistan.

Opposition parties have

no agenda: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda but to save their corruption.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that corruption of the previous regimes had weakened roots of the country.

Usman Buzdar said that people of Pakistan had given five years mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PTI government would come up to their expectations and would complete its tenure. He said desires of the opposition would remain desires in future as well, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the people.

CM to lay foundation of Mother & Child hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Mother & Child Hospital Project in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today.