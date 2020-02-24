Share:

MOHMAND - The Safi tribal elders, including various leaders of political parties have demand­ed of the area’s MNA, Senator and MPAs to resolve their disputes and starts develop­mental works in the tribal district.

In this connection a tribal Jirga was held in Mamad Gat area of Safi tehsil here on Sunday.

The Jirga was attended by leaders of dif­ferent political parties, including the PTI, PML-N, PPP, ANP and JI, and a large num­bers of tribal elders.

All the political leaders and Safi tribal elders formed a 20-member committee which will search out the solution of the courts stay (clash) amongst senator, MNA and others parliamentarians on develop­mental projects in the area.

Addressing on the occasion, PPP sen­ior leaders told elected parliamentarians made huge promises during the election, however, now a days they were busy in fighting with each others on developmen­tal works.

They added Mohmand tribesmen were facing health, education and roads prob­lems which were damaged during militan­cy in the tribal region.

“Hundreds of houses were damaged in the area while compensation was not pro­vided to them till this time,” they contin­ued.

On other hand, while talking to journal­ists here at Mohmand Press Club Ghala­nai, PTI MNA Sajid Khan categorically re­jected the claims, saying he did not take any court stay on any development works in the area.

He said that MPA Nisar took stay on my special funds Special development Goals (SDG) which had been released by the prime minster only to the ruler party MNAs.