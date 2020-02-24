MOHMAND - The Safi tribal elders, including various leaders of political parties have demanded of the area’s MNA, Senator and MPAs to resolve their disputes and starts developmental works in the tribal district.
In this connection a tribal Jirga was held in Mamad Gat area of Safi tehsil here on Sunday.
The Jirga was attended by leaders of different political parties, including the PTI, PML-N, PPP, ANP and JI, and a large numbers of tribal elders.
All the political leaders and Safi tribal elders formed a 20-member committee which will search out the solution of the courts stay (clash) amongst senator, MNA and others parliamentarians on developmental projects in the area.
Addressing on the occasion, PPP senior leaders told elected parliamentarians made huge promises during the election, however, now a days they were busy in fighting with each others on developmental works.
They added Mohmand tribesmen were facing health, education and roads problems which were damaged during militancy in the tribal region.
“Hundreds of houses were damaged in the area while compensation was not provided to them till this time,” they continued.
On other hand, while talking to journalists here at Mohmand Press Club Ghalanai, PTI MNA Sajid Khan categorically rejected the claims, saying he did not take any court stay on any development works in the area.
He said that MPA Nisar took stay on my special funds Special development Goals (SDG) which had been released by the prime minster only to the ruler party MNAs.