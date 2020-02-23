Share:

HUNGRY -: Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has come under fire from the European Union for his perceived erosion of the rule of law, suggested the state should disobey court orders to pay compensation to Roma children in the village of Gyongyospata and provide training instead. Lower courts have ordered the state to pay damages in a lawsuit that has been dragging on for almost a decade. Hungary’s top court is due to make a final ruling soon. With the economy slowing, and his anti-immigration campaign losing steam, analysts say Orban is seeking to mobilize his voters by targeting independent courts, the Roma minority, and the NGOs who help them. “The meddling of the government in the Gyongyospata restitution issue is unlawful and violates the rule of law and the independence of the courts,” protest organizers said on Facebook. Protesters held up banners saying “No one is above the law” and “The future cannot be built on hatred”. Orban has been in power since 2010 and his ruling Fidesz party is leading in opinion polls because of its anti-immigration stance. However, Fidesz suffered a surprise setback in a municipal election last October, losing Budapest to the opposition. Orban has said “a court ruling citing segregation has stirred up public opinion by awarding large sums of money to some Roma residents,” adding that everyone must work to receive money.