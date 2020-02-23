Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalised all arrangements for the ‘Family Spring Festival 2020’ at F-9 Park to be organised from February 28 to March 1.

“A three-day festival, the biggest event ever in the history of the federal capital will inspire the people of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad towards healthy activities,” said Deputy Commissioner, ICT, Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP.

“The festival will include several interesting activities like music shows, food stalls and different types of games,” he added.

The cycling competition, he said, would be held on February 29 commencing from Islamabad Zoo and will culminate at Daman-e-Koh while a marathon was also planned on March 1st on Jinnah Avenue. He appealed the residents of twin cities to ensure their participation in the festival with the same enthusiasm that they had been showing in past in different programmes launched by the district government to make the event successful.

Dr M Abdullah Tabassam, the chief organiser of the festival, said the city branding had been completed with posters, banners, and paying tribute to our heroes.

A number of renowned singers and artists from across the country including Arif Lohaar, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sara Raza Khan, Sahar Gul Khan, Faiza Mujahid, and Malkoo would showcase their art at the event, he said and hoped that the festival would break past records.

The participants would also be entertained through humorous poetry presented by popular poets from all over the country.

According to police spokesman, a traffic plan would also be in place during the event for the convenience of the motorists.

Around 120 officers and youngsters would regulate the traffic under the supervision of SP traffic, while a comprehensive security plan has also been set up for the participants from the twin cities.