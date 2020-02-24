Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam has penned a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking the transfer of SSP and DCO Umerkot before by-election in the city.

According to the letter, the IGP has asked the election commission to transfer Umerkot SSP Ijaz Sheikh as he was nominated in several cases.

Dr Kaleem Imam said that he had repeatedly informed the provincial government about activities of Ijaz Sheikh, but in vain. He further said that both officers should be replaced to ensure peaceful by-election in the city.