The Israeli military said early Monday that it struck targets in Syria affiliated with Islamic Jihad.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said Israeli fighter jets struck targets near the Syrian capital Damascus, claiming the region was the Palestinian group’s fortress.

Adraee claimed that Islamic Jihad carried out research and development activities in Syria.

Syria’s official SANA news agency said Israeli aerial elements struck areas around Damascus and the country’s air defense systems intercepted the “hostile targets,” claiming the attack was thwarted.

The latest developments come after Israeli fighter jets struck various points in the Gaza Strip late Sunday, wounding four Palestinians.