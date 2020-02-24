Share:

KARACHI - Non-inclusion of all districts of the provincial capital in the Sindh Education Foundation’s (SEF) scholarship programme is tantamount to indiscrimination towards people of the city, said Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Sunday.

Hafiz Naeem demanded Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah to take immediate notice of this ‘prejudice’ and direct the Sindh Education Foundation not to ignore students belonging to districts West, East, South, Central, Malir and Korangi of the city.

He said that such a step would cause anxiety and unrest among students, eligible for availing a scholarship programme.

“If the scholarship programme, as appeared in print media, is not taken back, JI would announce its future course of action to denounce this act in the large interest of students,” he warned.

“All districts of the city are equal, and such an act has laid bare the bias of Sindh Education Foundation,” he lamented.