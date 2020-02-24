Share:

Qatar's emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Monday his visit to Jordan would help enhance the joint Arab action.

Writing on Twitter, Tamim said his visit aims to bolster bilateral relations with Jordan and cooperation in different fields.

"It also enhances the process of joint Arab action and interests of the region's peoples, who are aspiring to boost solidarity to meet the challenges that surround us all," he said.

The Gulf country's ruler arrived in Amman on Sunday for a two-day visit, his first to Jordan since the outbreak of the Gulf crisis in 2017, when four Arab states severed relations with Doha for allegedly supporting terrorist groups, an allegation denied by Qatar.