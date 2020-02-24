Share:

PESHAWAR - Three alleged drug dealers were arrested by Nourang police, Dis­trict Lakki Marwat on Sunday in their search operation and raids in different areas.

According to details, the Nourang Lakki Marwat police, they on a tip off raided on differ­ent areas across the district and arrested three alleged drug deal­ers, including one Mohammad Ja­mil.

The police also recovered 1 kg and 500 grams of heroin from their possession.

Police have launched a probe against the alleged drug dealers under the drugs act.

Further investigation was un­derway.

Alleged drug smuggler busted in Peshawar

The police officials of District Swabi foiled an attempt to smug­gling marijuana to Punjab and ar­rested one accused during rou­tine checking near Ghazi Bharota Bridge Shaheed Baba Check Post on Sunday.

According to police, the Tehsil Topi Police of District Swabi on a tip off intercepted a person riding on a motorcycle at Shaheed Baba Check Post during a routine pa­trolling and detained the suspect­ed motorcycle rider near Ghazi Bharata Bridge.

During interrogations by the po­lice and checking, the alleged drug smuggler Nasrullah, hailing from Afghanistan and presently living in District Abbottabad, the po­lice recovered from 5 kg and 300 grams of hashish from the motor­cycle’s hideouts.

A report in this connection has been registered in the Topi Police Station.