Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that peace had been restored in the country due to unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces, and the PSL (Pakistan Super League) matches were being played and foreign investment was coming in due to durable peace in the country.

Talking to the media after laying a wreath on the tomb of Pir Inayat Shah Qadri and addressing the last day event of urs here, he said, “challenges come in life and we are facing them boldly.”

The Governor said that Pakistan had world’s best army, which was defeating enemies on every front, asserting that twin monsters of terrorism and extremism had been rooted out.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said, “We are making Pakistan as per vision and mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The issues like violence and injustices are being rooted out.”

“Pakistan is advancing further economically and investors from across the world are investing in Pakistan as they believed that peace has been restored here and there is no threat to their lives and businesses,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan has always preferred peace and Islam also teaches us love, peace and fraternity.” Narendra Modi was resorting to extremism in neighbouring India as well as committing terrorism in occupied Kashmir, thus posing a threat to regional peace, he said and asserted that with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had world’s best army which defeated terrorism. And if India resorted to any misadventure, it would be reciprocated in a befitting manner, he added.

Regarding issues of Lal Masjid , he said that the federal government was looking into its affairs and those would be sorted out soon.

He said that Ulema always advocated for peace and interfaith harmony, and religious scholars like Pir Inayat Shah Qadri always played a crucial role in spreading of Islam in the Subcontinent.

Special ‘Dua’ was also offered at the shrine for elimination of terrorism; maintenance of durable peace and country’s progress and prosperity.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central member Mian Hamid Meraj, Mian Salman Shoaib, Mian Javed Ali, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Punjab President Haji Ejaz, Chairman Committee Shah Inayat Qadri, Haji Shahbaz and others were also present.